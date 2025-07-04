MUSWEN briefs notable figures on 10th General Assembly, felicitates Babalakin

THE leadership of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) last week commenced visits to notable figures to brief them on the forthcoming 10th Annual General Assembly of the organisation.

Their first port of call was the palace of the Timi of Ede, Oba Monirudeen Adesola Lawal Laminisa I.

Leader of the delegation and President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, told the traditional ruler that the 2025 General Assembly, the 10th in the series, is slated for Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State.

He said the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, will serve as the special guest of honour at the event.

Alhaji Oladejo told Oba Lawal that his delegation would also visit Governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of Osun State to invite him to play the role of the chief host.

The MUSWEN President thanked the traditional ruler for his support for Islamic organisations in the state, especially the Osun State Muslim Community.

In his response, Oba Lawal welcomed the MUSWEN delegation to his palace and promised that he would honour their invitation.

On the entourage of Alhaji Oladejo were the MUSWEN Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya; Professor Wole Abbas of the University of Ibadan; Secretary-General of the Muslim Community of Oyo State and Chairman, MUSWEN 10th General Assembly Planning Committee, Alhaji Murisiku Siyanbade; Chairman, Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi; and Chairman, Ede Muslim Community, Dr Musibaudeen Olatunde Idris.

Meanwhile, MUSWEN has congratulated the chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, on his 65th birthday.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo and Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, the organisation commended Babalakin, who is the chairman of its Board of Trustees, for “his enduring legacy of integrity, excellence and service to humanity.”

The statement reads in part: “Dr. Babalakin, a distinguished legal luminary, philanthropist and visionary leader, has been an exemplary figure in both public and private spheres.

“His unwavering commitment to the advancement of education, community development and the promotion of unity within the Muslim Ummah and beyond is truly commendable.

“As the chairman of MUSWEN’s Board of Trustees, his leadership has been instrumental in steering the organisation toward achieving its objectives of fostering peace, progress and socio-economic development in South West Nigeria.

“On this momentous occasion, we celebrate not only Dr. Babalakin’s remarkable life but also his enduring legacy of integrity, excellence and service to humanity.”

“His contributions to the legal profession, business and philanthropy continue to inspire countless individuals and communities.

“MUSWEN prays that Almighty Allah grants Dr. Babalakin long life, continued good health, wisdom and strength to carry on his noble endeavours.

“May his life remain a source of blessing to his family, the Muslim Ummah and the nation at large.

“We join his family, friends and associates in celebrating this milestone and wish him many more years of impactful service and fulfillment.”