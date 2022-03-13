Mustapha to APC chieftains: Let us take heed to Buhari’s admonition

As All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains and party faithful wait for the outcome of meeting between certain chieftains of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari in the United Kingdom, a frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has described President Buhari’s admonition to party members as proof that he is keen on making the party stronger than ever.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja, Mallam Mustapha said the President’s call for peace among feuding party members ahead of the March 26 National Convention was heartwarming.

“This is exactly why we have been running a decent campaign devoid of mudslinging or any attempt to throw brickbats at anyone for exercising their right to compete for the party’s top job.

“For us, the race for the position of national chairman is not a contest for titles but of ideas and as such we have always used every opportunity to reaffirm our intention to birth an idea that was muted in the past but was never realised, The Progressives Institute (TPI).

“It will be a hub of cross-fertilization of ideas between older and younger party members, a think-tank of sorts to bring up ideas and ideals of progressivism and instil them in a way that will distinguish APC from others.

“We have also been consistent in pushing our plan to do things differently by ensuring that women, youth and even People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) get a place of pride while not neglecting older generation of politicians in our midst in such a way that many APC members know what we stand for.”

He also called on the media to take a cue from the President and scrutinize the candidates for party positions and what they have to offer.

“Like a true democrat, President Buhari has thrown a challenge to the media by noting that ‘the media are welcome to comment on the content of the character of the potential APC candidates’.

“We endorse the call and will continue to make ourselves available for media scrutiny of our blueprint for the party and how we hope to ensure that it adopts a political culture that is guided by values.

“Let us again reaffirm that APC remains the party of choice for Nigerians and under our watch, we will sustain the Buhari legacy and institutionalise the party as a haven for Progressive ideals.”

Mustapha urged party members to take heed of the President’s friendly advice and keep the peace ahead of the convention.

Meanwhile, members of the Convention Committee at the weekend visited Eagles Square, the venue of the scheduled Convention of the APC. Kano state governor and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Protocol, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led the team to inspect Eagles Square, Abuja.