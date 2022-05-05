Mustapha joins Oyo guber race, says state deserves quality leadership

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Hon. Sheriff Temitope Mustapha has said that his interest in becoming the governor of the state is a result of his love for the good people of Oyo State, who he feels have been deprived of the dividend of democracy for too long.

He said all stakeholders in the state must ensure that the governor of the state, Mr Seyi Makinde is defeated in the 2023 governorship election for the betterment of the state and the people therein.

Mustapha, who stated this in an interview with journalists via a conference call from his base in Atlanta Georgia in the United States of America, said his international exposure has positioned him as the best among other aspirants.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with both natural and human resources which are enough to make life meaningful for the people, saying, misplaced priority, arrogance and lack of proper managerial skills and knowledge remain the major problems with Nigeria leaders.

He noted that he has a workable four cardinal point for the people of the state, which he said it is capable and dependable to tackle numerous challenges facing the state at the moment.

Mustapha said youth employment through information technology, massive agricultural development, free quality education and ensuring there is adequate security both for lives and properties of the citizens of the state are the areas he intends to focus his administration if elected.





“I am afraid for the future of our dear state, if the major stakeholders refuse to act now. It is unthinkable that Oyo State is one of the states with huge debt in Nigeria today. However, we need to focus more on the way(s) to bring the state on the track before it is too late.

“I am bringing on board the best solutions as well as the best technocrats qualified enough to tackle the challenges facing our beloved state. I have gone far and wide and can assure you that I am the best man for the job. I am well educated with well over 20 years experience in leadership management positions.

“My four cardinal agenda will focus on areas such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT), massive agricultural development, free quality education for all and adequate security are the magic to reposition our state. I want to appeal to you to chose wisely in the forthcoming election for the betterment of our dear state.” He noted.