Mustapha charges ODCF on roadmap for Oke-Ogun development

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha described Alhaji Ahmed Raji (SAN) as a development-oriented leader who has brought a lot of developments to the Oke-Ogun axis.

The elder statesman described the newly sworn-in National Chairman of the Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), Ahmed Raji as the perfect person to lead the region to achieve greater achievements.

The Iseyin-born politician stated further that Oke-Ogun is in safe hands under the chairmanship of Raji as he had previously facilitated significant development which has been impactful on the Oke-Ogun people.

“While I join other Nigerians, most especially Oke-Ogun indigenes to celebrate our own legal icon, the Turaki of Iseyin, and Baba Adinni of Oke-Ogun land, Ahmed Raji (SAN) on the occasion of his birthday, I wish to utilise the opportunity to congratulate him on his ascension as the chairman ODCF.

“This appointment is certainly a round peg in a round hole for us in Oke-Ogun.

“With ODCF’s position on the need to bring about the needed changes in regards to turning our natural resources like vast vegetation to industrial estates which will provide employment to our teeming youths and increase financial power for farmers and businessmen, the work is set out for the team, I pray for the ODCF Chairman to live long in good health and prosperity to serve Iseyin, Oke-Ogun, Oyo State and Nigeria till we have a society that we truly deserve,” Mustapha prayed.

