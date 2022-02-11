Muslims urged to be agents of positive change

NIGERIAN Muslims have been charged to adhere to the injunctions of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad in all circumstances to influence the society positively in the overall interest of humanity.

The national amir of The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, Mr Kamil Olalekan, made this call in Lagos at a leadership training programme organised for members of the National Executive Committee of the Islamic organisation.

He decried the state of the nation occasioned by general insecurity, poverty, economic crises, mutual suspicion among the various ethnic groups which, he said, had manifested in the form of vices that include ritual killings and corruption.

Olalekan charged adherents of Islam to pick up the gauntlet and lead an exemplary life in order to put the country back on the path of recovery in all spheres of life with emphasis on upholding of structural, ethical and moral standards in all situations.

The amir reminded Muslims of the expression of Prophet Muhammad that all believers are shepherds and every one of them would be made accountable for their actions on the Day of Judgment.

He emphasised the need for members to increase their commitment to the ideals of the association, saying that it was imperative for them to be instrumental in the socio-economic, moral and ethical rejuvenation of the country.

He urged members to embrace the Islamic financial system in their investment and savings activities so as to be qualified for Allah’s mercies that have been promised those who avoid riba (unjust, exploitative gains made in trade or business), especially interest-based financial system.

Noting that both the leaders and the led have their respective roles to play in the task of nation building, he said no effort should be spared in reducing corruption for Nigeria to attain greatness.

Olalekan commended the Academy for Ethics and Leadership for facilitating the programme and challenged the participants drawn from all districts of The Companion across the country to replicate the training in their respective districts to enable them to internalise the lessons learnt in the overall interest of the nation.

Two papers were delivered at the training programme: ‘Planning, Execution and Accountability’ by a management consultant, Thabit Wale Sonaike and ‘Ethics, Moral, Legal and Professional Perspectives’ by a chartered accountant, Jumat B. Alli Oluwafuyi.

