Muslims in Nigeria await Sultan as Saudi set for Eid-Al-Fitr tomorrow

Muslims in Nigeria continue to wait for the official communication from the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, following the announcement of the Shawwal moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Tribune Online reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced tomorrow, Sunday, 30th March, 2025, as Eid-Al-Fitr following reports of moon sightings in the kingdom.

While many reports online have claimed that the Sultan has declared continuation of fasting on Sunday, checks by Tribune Online revealed that the statement attributed was issued by the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Friday.


According to the statement signed by the Council’s Secretary-General, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, Nigerians are urged to search for the Islamic lunar calendar, Shawwal, after sunset today (Saturday).

This is even as the apex Islamic body in Nigeria stated that the directive to the faithful to search for the new crescent followed the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee of the Supreme Council, adding that the expected time for the conjunction of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria is 11:58am today.

He stated that if the moon was sighted today, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, would announce tomorrow as the first of Shawwal and Eid ul Fitr day, while Monday, March 31 would be Eid day if the moon was not sighted anywhere in the country today.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the Sultan of Sokoto has not made any declaration on moon sighting and possible continuation of fasting tomorrow, Sunday.

