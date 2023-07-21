Amid the prevailing challenges of insecurity and the critical need for rainfall in Borno state, thousands of Muslims and Christians came together on Friday to pray for peace and steady rainfall.
The faithful of both religions observed the prayer sessions in their respective places of worship.
While Muslim faithful gathered in their mosques across Maiduguri, Christian believers of various denominations congregated at the First Baptist Church for interfaith prayers.
The call for prayer came from the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, and officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday, urging the faithful to seek divine intervention over the scarcity of rainfall in the region.
Notably, the Shehu of Borno also issued a directive to all district and village heads to mobilise their communities to support the needy, orphans, and disabled individuals, as part of the prayer activities.
Additionally, he emphasised the importance of guiding the younger generation away from immoral behaviour, misconduct, social vices, and drug abuse.
During the prayer session at the Baptist Church, Most Rev John Bakeni, the state chairman of CAN, delivered words of exhortation, urging the faithful to seek God’s guidance and follow His ways in their daily dealings.
The faithful fervently prayed for positive outcomes and good tidings, beseeching divine intervention to bring peace and fruitful rainfall to the region.
Rev Emmanuel Morris, the Bishop of Maiduguri Anglican Diocese, also offered heartfelt prayers, specifically seeking God’s grace for peace in the state and bountiful rainfall for a successful harvest.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo
Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…
PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’
It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…
OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu
Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…
VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up
A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…
Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete
For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…
THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…
Leave a Reply