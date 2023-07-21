Amid the prevailing challenges of insecurity and the critical need for rainfall in Borno state, thousands of Muslims and Christians came together on Friday to pray for peace and steady rainfall.

The faithful of both religions observed the prayer sessions in their respective places of worship.

While Muslim faithful gathered in their mosques across Maiduguri, Christian believers of various denominations congregated at the First Baptist Church for interfaith prayers.

The call for prayer came from the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, and officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday, urging the faithful to seek divine intervention over the scarcity of rainfall in the region.

Notably, the Shehu of Borno also issued a directive to all district and village heads to mobilise their communities to support the needy, orphans, and disabled individuals, as part of the prayer activities.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of guiding the younger generation away from immoral behaviour, misconduct, social vices, and drug abuse.

During the prayer session at the Baptist Church, Most Rev John Bakeni, the state chairman of CAN, delivered words of exhortation, urging the faithful to seek God’s guidance and follow His ways in their daily dealings.

The faithful fervently prayed for positive outcomes and good tidings, beseeching divine intervention to bring peace and fruitful rainfall to the region.

Rev Emmanuel Morris, the Bishop of Maiduguri Anglican Diocese, also offered heartfelt prayers, specifically seeking God’s grace for peace in the state and bountiful rainfall for a successful harvest.