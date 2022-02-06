Muslim women to govt: Protect women in Hijab from abuse, maltreatment, discrimination
The government at all levels in Nigeria and its relevant agencies have been called upon to protect women in hijab from abuse and other forms of maltreatment and discrimination with a view to protecting their dignity and honour.
This was the submission of Muslim women from different Islamic organisations under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Women, on Saturday evening at their gathering at the Unity Park in Abuja as part of events scheduled to mark this year’s World Hijab Day to create awareness about the significance of Hijab.
Speaking at the event, Hajiya Azeeza Jibrin, a member of the coalition, declared that the hijab remained the dress of dignity and honour.
According to her, wearing the hijab to the Muslim woman was not only an adornment to enhance their beauty but also an act of worship and submitted that, “She should, therefore, be allowed to practise her faith as long as her religious practice does not in any go in contrary to others’ rights.”
Hajiya Jibrin, however, called on the government, National Assembly and other relevant authorities to create a more enabling environment for the full enjoyment of the rights to freedom of religion by passing into law the Religious Discrimination Prohibition Prevention Bill 2021.
During an experience sharing session at the event, the women encouraged every Muslim woman to shun attacks and harassment and be confident using hijab, asserting that, “the hijab is the Muslim woman and the Muslim woman is the Hijab.”
The women shared different experiences they encountered as women in hijab, noting that such occasions of awareness creation is necessary to give people the opportunity to understand the meaning and values that Islam and Muslims attach to the hijab.
“Today’s occasion will give us an opportunity to teach and to invite the people of other faiths to adorn themselves with the hijab and experience a taste of the dress of honour,” one of them affirmed.
Tribune Online reports that the awareness outreach programme was the second in the series of events to mark the 2022 World Hijab Day.
Earlier, the coalition had on February 1 held a press conference, while the highpoint of the event was a public lecture titled “Hijab as the metaphor of our national aspiration”, delivered by Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.
The World Hijab Day is an annual event commemorated globally. The theme for this year’s event is “Hijab is our crown, not our crime”.
