Muslim school proprietors get new national leaders

The League of Muslim School Proprietors (LEAMSP) has elected a new executive team to pilot its national affairs.

The election took place during the association’s recent national delegate conference held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Mr Fatai Raheem, the immediate past chairman of the Lagos State chapter, emerged as the new national president.

He succeeds Mr Abdulwahid Obalakun, who recently completed his tenure.

Other elected national officers include Vice-President (Research and Development), Nurein Olaleye (Ogun State); Secretary-General, Lukman Alatise (Lagos State); Assistant Secretary-General, Mrs. Zainab Ahmad-Taiwo (Lagos State); Treasurer, Mrs. Toyyibah AbduSalam (Kwara State); Information and Publicity Officer, Sulaimon Adeyanju (Lagos State); Welfare Officer I, AbdulSalam Otunba (Oyo State); Welfare Officer II, Damisa Shittu (Osun State); Internal Auditor, Ibrahim Olaogun (Ogun State); Assets Maintenance Officer, AbdulKareem AbdulSalam Gunniyan (Lagos State); and two ex-officio members, AbdulWaheed Obalakun and Sulaimon Antonio.

In a statement, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr Mikail Taiwo Tijani, expressed delight over the successful transition. He congratulated the new team and celebrated Mr. Raheem’s emergence as the fourth substantive national president of LEAMSP.

“Your emergence is a well-deserved recognition of your unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership qualities, and remarkable contributions to the growth and development of our noble association,” Tijani stated.

He added: “Your tenure as the Chairman of LEAMSP, Lagos State Chapter, and as National Secretary remains a testament to your great passion for the association’s progress, your selfless dedication to service, and your outstanding humanitarian contributions. Your tireless efforts, sacrifices, and genuine concern for the welfare of members have continued to distinguish you as a leader worthy of emulation.”

Tijani further urged the new president to maintain his signature style of governance.

“As you assume this higher responsibility, I sincerely urge you to bring the same spirit of selflessness, humility, fairness, dedication, and visionary leadership into your service at the national level. May your administration strengthen unity, promote inclusiveness, restore confidence where necessary, and take LEAMSP to greater heights.”

The new president brings a strong academic and administrative background to the role. Mr. Raheem earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ilorin in 1994. He later obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) in 2002 and a master’s degree in Educational Management from Lagos State University (LASU) in 2007. Beyond his role as Lagos State Chairman, he has previously served the league as National Secretary and Vice-National President at different intervals.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Raheem thanked the leadership and the entire membership of the association for the mandate, noting that their votes reflected deep confidence in his team.

While pledging not to let the association down, he sought the cooperation and support of all members, declaring that his administration would operate an open-door policy.

The newly elected officers will serve a four-year term.