Tunbosun Ogundare |Lagos

THE of Muslim School Proprietors (LEAMPS) has elected a set of new national leaders with its national president, Mr Abdulwahid Obalakun, who is the proprietor of Great Khilapha Schools, being re-elected for the second term of four years

While Suleiman Antonio and Lukman Alatise emerged as vice president in charge of Inspectorate and Research and Development, respectively, Mr Fatia Raheem, who is the former Lagos State chairman of the association, emerged as the secretary.

Others include Mrs Kafayat (treasurer), Mrs Toyibat Abdulsalam (welfare), Mr Ibrahim Olaogun (auditor) and Nurein Olaleye (asset maintenance), among others.

The new leaders were elected at the association’s national conference held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, recently.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, ‘LEAMSP Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,’ the keynote speaker and vice chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, Professor Smidu Sanni, urged members of the association nationwide to invest more in research and development to boost their revenue base and not to rely solely on school fees for the purpose.

He stated that school business is a social service, but there are lots of opportunities, particularly in research and development, that school owners and educators could tap into to remain economically viable and relevant.

He advised members of the association to always be conscious of the fact that they are providing knowledge and skills to future leaders and therefore should train and prepare themselves for the task.

While congratulating the new leaders on their victory at the poll, he urged them to be fair and transparent in their dealings with members and others.





