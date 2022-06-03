Muslim scholars’ group demands Yoruba Muslim president in 2023, tasks APC

Eye of Islam
By Taofeek Lawal - Abuja
A group, the Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria (CONYORMS), has called for the emergence of a Muslim presidential candidate of South West extraction from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC is still in the process of selecting its presidential candidate from among its aspirants from across the six geopolitical zones across the country.

CONYORMS, at a press conference addressed by its acting president general, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Mayaleke, on Tuesday in Abuja, said Muslims in Yorubaland had been relegated to the background over the years when it comes to the issue of the presidency.

The group said since the main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had settled for a Northerner as its presidential candidate against the party’s rotation of power between the North and the South, the ruling APC should choose a southern Muslim as its presidential candidate, “more so that there is underlying agreement at the inception of the party’s formation in 2014” and quoting from Qur’an 17:34 which reads: “And fulfil the covenant, for you will be called to account regarding the covenant.”

It argued that the trio of Senator Bola Tinubu; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, were South West Muslims that are qualified for the topmost job in the country.

The group said it was meeting with the leadership of the APC to see why a Muslim president from the South West should become the president next year.


