Muslim professor slams preachers who forbid wishing Christians happy holidays

A professor of Comparative Jurisprudence at al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt, Ahmed Karima, has slammed Islamic preachers who forbid wishing Christians happy holidays.

He described such behaviour as “recalcitrant, ignorant and deviant” during a phone-in on a TV show.

Karima personally congratulated Christians on their holidays, wishing that the new year brings “goodness, peace and love to the whole world.”

He lamented that some people dare to issue fatwas without proper knowledge.

“We have holidays related to religious occasions such as Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr, and other occasions such as Hijrah (Migration) and the Prophet’s birthday, and we have community events such as Sham al-Naseem for Egyptians and Mother’s Day.

“The Prophet (Muhammad) said that every nation has a holiday. It suffices that the holy Qur’an has venerated on the day of the birth of Christ, peace be upon him,” he said.

Controversial Islamic preacher, Abdallah Roshdy, had been banned from delivering sermons in any mosques across Egypt back in August, according to a decision by Religious Endowments Minister, Mohamed Gomaa.

