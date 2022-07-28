Muslim/Muslim ticket totally unacceptable, Anglican Bishop says

The bishop, Diocese of Kubwa (Anglican Communion), Reverend Dr Duke Akamisoko has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) acted irresponsibly by placing party survival ahead of equity and peace which led to the flying of a Muslim presidential candidate and Muslim running mate.

He said this move is a direct insult to the entire Christendom and it is unacceptable. Speaking during the pre-synod press conference, the Bishop said the APC has made its choice and it is left for Christians in Nigeria to also make their choice.

“Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled a former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shetima as his running mate, thereby making the party float a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“This is totally unacceptable to us as a Church it constitutes a gross abuse of our collective sensitivity as a nation.

“In fact, it is a direct insult to the entire Christendom. APC has made a choice; it is left for Christians in Nigeria to also make their choice.

“There can never be a rational explanation for such a selfish, greedy and self -centeredness decision by the APC. It is irresponsible of APC to take its political survival over the stability and peace of Nigeria.

“The party ought to have taken a cue from the opposition against his vice-presidential ambition and how President Muhammadu Buhari opted for a Christian running mate in 2015 instead of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“A Muslim-Muslim ticket is the greatest insult on the Christian community, especially in the Northern region,” he noted.

He called on Nigerians who have attained the age of voting to obtain their PVC and go all out to perform their civic responsibility on the day of the election.

“Nigerians should know that we can take our destiny into our hands by voting out bad leaders and bringing in visionary leaders that can take Nigeria to its promise land,” he said. He also challenged party candidates who have already started campaigning for votes, to focus on issues that can make Nigeria better and not irrelevance.





The clergy further urged the electoral body to carry out its assignment without favour, bias or sentiment.

“As the body conducts the 2023 election, it should ensure that same is free and fair. This is the only way that the confidence of Nigerians can be built in the nation,” he stated.

On insecurity, he said there is no doubt that the spate of insecurity is increasing on a daily basis in our country.

“As it is, today nowhere is safe again. Our roads are no longer safe, the rail is no longer safe. And it is so obvious that a larger percentage of Nigerians cannot afford to travel by air.

Speaking on the 2022 Synod, he said “our second session of the fifth synod will be coming up from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31, 2022, at St. Peter’s Church, Karu, Abuja.

He said the cardinal focus of this year’s synod is to raise funds for the face-lifting and upgrading of the Anglican Comprehensive Secondary School, which is situated on 25 Hectares of land in Kpeyeghi, Abuja.

The bishop said the theme of this year’s synod is “I have chosen and appointed you to bear fruit that will remain” which was drawn from John 15:16 of the Holy Bible.