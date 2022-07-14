Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze

The Vice President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ichie Damian Afam Okeke-Ogene has warned that the decision of the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Tinibu to pick a fellow Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima, as Vice Presidential Candidate in 2023 election is a serious threat to the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria.

In a press release issued to Journalists, in Awka, on Thursday, Ichie Damian Okeke-Ogene pointed out that Nigeria is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country and made it clear that any attempt by one religion to dominate the political structure could only widen the gap of mistrust and destroy the delicate sense of tolerance cultivated over the years.

He noted that the APC presidential candidate’s choice of Muslim /Muslim ticket is not only ill-timed but also a total disregard for the diversity of the country and noted that this has undermined efforts of well-meaning Nigerians over the years to bridge religious differences and promote ethnic harmonious co-existence.

Ichie Damian Okeke-Ogene said Tinibu’s desperation to be President of Nigeria has thwarted the efforts and sacrifice of former President Goodluck Jonathan to consolidate the corporate existence of Nigeria when he stated that his political aspiration was not worth shedding the blood of any Nigeria, noting that from his actions, the APC presidential candidate does not care nor is he interested in the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria as a country.

He pointed out that with the challenge of insecurity across the country and widening ethnic divide and agitations, it is satanic for anybody to introduce Muslim/Muslim tickets at this point in time.

Ichie Okeke-Ogene commended the leadership of the Pan Yoruba socio-political organization (Afenifere), led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo and the convener of Pan Niger Delta Forum and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark for remaining vocal and speaking out on national issues that affect Nigerians, noting that South-West and South-South socio-cultural organizations have been consistent in pointing out the injustice meted out to South-East Zone and have been supporting agitations for equity, fairness and good conscience, describing Chief Adebanjo and Chief Clark as models of elder statesmen.

He reminded Nigerians that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi represents the face of new Nigeria without any ethnic colouration, noting that his emergence has engendered a tsunami-like movement across the country made up of Nigerians from all the ethnic groups of the country.

He assured that Ohanaeze Ndigbo will give Mr Peter Obi the necessary support and encouragement to actualize his aspirations and change the narrative in the country.

He appealed to the new Nigeria Movement in support of Peter Obi and the Labour Party to disregard and ignore self-centred individuals in the South-East Zone who are speaking from both sides of their mouths.

Ichie Damian Okeke-Ogene expressed satisfaction that the youths of Nigeria are out and determined to take ownership of the country and make a clear difference and expressed the hope that votes of the electorate will count in the 2023 presidential election to birth a new Nigeria.

