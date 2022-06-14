Muslim/muslim ticket not totally bad for APC ― Party chief

A socio-economic and community development advocate, who was an aspirant in the recent concluded Ogun State House of Assembly contest for Yewa North 1 state constituency, Engr Gbenga Akinwande has advised that a Muslim-to-Muslim ticket will not be a bad idea for the APC in 2023 general election.

According to Akinwande, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not a fanatic but a Muslim with modern ideas while adding that his wife is a Christian, and thus southern Nigerians will not be bothered about a Muslim-to-Muslim ticket.

Akinwande further advised the APC flagbearer to consult the CAN leadership to explain his predicament about the choice of a Muslim vice-president.

Akinwande further stated that 2023 is a replica of 1993, the nation needs a leader like Bashorun MKO Abiola of Hope 1993 to tackle most of her social and economic challenges.

“In 1993, nobody thought of the issue of the vice-president’s religion, what mattered then was the personality of who was at the top of the ticket.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu transcends beyond religious colouration, he is a true democrat, a nationalist and a man that can unite Nigeria together like Bashorun MKO Abiola. Asiwaju is a replacement for Abiola’s presidency Nigeria never had.

“The choice in 2023 will be about the track records of two great personalities – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. These two personalities should tell their stories. What will Alhaji Atiku Abubakar run on?





“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the other hand could tell his own story. He should tell us how he has remained in opposition since 1999 when it was tough to do so and remained in opposition and built the opposition to win the presidency.

“He could as well navigate his Lagos vision and economic prosperity that has made Lagos state a reference point for other states and countries both in Nigeria and across the Atlantic.

“He should tell the story that since he left office as the governor since 2007, he has installed three other governors, two of whom are Christians. Those are clear differences and what the 2023 general election should be run on.”