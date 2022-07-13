Muslim-Muslim ticket: Ignore religion, vote competence ― Akeredolu

The Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, appealed to Nigerians to vote for competence in the next general elections, noting that the fate of the Vice President would not affect performance in any government.

This is just as Akeredolu expressed confidence that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will rescue the nation, saying that the work stops at the President’s table.

Akeredolu said “Muslim-Muslim Ticket has nothing to do with performance. Let’s vote for someone that can do something. The work stops at the table of the President. It is the President that you are voting for. He decides what happens. Whether it’s a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian, it should not matter to us in the South because we fought for this.

“I have no doubt that given the opportunity, from what he has done in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu will turn things around for the better,” he said.

Speaking during the swearing-in of two new commissioners, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the State capital.

The new Commissioners are Mr. Sowore Akinwumi Samson and Mr. Ologbese Adeboboye Joseph.

The governor charged the two new commissioners to shun distractions from members of their families, friends and political associates.

Akeredolu said he was excited to have personalities imbued with the requisite capacity for the advancement of the cause of good governance.

He stressed that his administration will always be bold to demand commitment and loyalty which must be absolute, adding that his administration commenced a political journey on the path of rectitude.

“As we coast towards fulfilling our promise of redemption, we shall not condone any acts which give the faintest hint of disloyalty and dishonesty. We have always placed the people at the centre of all activities. We shall not depart from this path of honour.

“Our resolve to protect the lives and property of those who gave us the mandate to serve was tested in a most horrific manner recently.

“Some cowards sent a message in acknowledgement of our role as a major catalyst in the renewed and determined quest to deepen the current democratic experiment in the country.

“Our stance has attracted considerable approbation among our countrymen and women, who appreciate the need for reasoned and ceaseless interventions in our bid to situate the current democratic practice within the acceptable norms in the modern world.





“We are not unaware of the enormous threat which our stance poses against the hegemonic agenda of some elements. Though shaken by the scope of the horrendous crime, we remain unbowed and focused.” He said.

The Governor said he’s determined to stamp out the roots of evil, planted by those whose design is to create confusion among the various groups of the people.

Akeredolu, who noted that the signs are ominous, assured that the collective resolve of the people will defeat perfidy ultimately.

“We are encouraged by the ceaseless stream of evocations expressing, not only approval of our modest inputs to protect lives and property in the discharge of our immediate mandate in Ondo State, but also, and more importantly, messages delivered by organisations, coupled with the actual visits and donations by prominent and revered patriots in solidarity with the government of Ondo State and, especially, the Olowo-in-Council and the people of Owo Kingdom on the horrendous crime committed in the ancient Kingdom against the people have been soul-lifting.

“We equally express profound gratitude for the condolence messages received from foreign missions, the Federal and State Governments, and numerous individuals within the country and from across the globe.

“We are grateful indeed that all of us shunned partisanship and stood against barbarism. We are determined to stamp out the roots of evil, planted by those whose design is to create confusion among the various groups of our people. The signs are ominous but our collective resolve will defeat perfidy, ultimately,” he said.

Akeredolu, who admonished the new Commissioners to discharge their duties creditably, stressed that his administration will discourage, actively, all disgraceful acts which seek to shortchange the people.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief Judge of the State, Justice Williams Akintoroye; APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; the Kalasuwe of Apoiland, Oba (Professor) Adejimola Amuseghan, among several other dignitaries and top government functionaries.

