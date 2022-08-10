Muslim-Muslim ticket DG: Pope hasn’t told me I’m wrong ― Lalong

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has lambasted Christians who oppose his acceptance to serve as the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Organisation, saying that as a Catholic with the highest Papal award, the Pope has not told him that what he is doing is wrong.

The Governor who met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja on Wednesday, fielded questions from correspondents, saying that as an awardee of Knight of Saint Gregory, he remains a staunch Catholic despite his new responsibility to market a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Lalong, who maintained that he respects his faith as a Christian, noted that he was elected governor for people of all faiths and non-believers as well, adding that since politics is about interest, he is a member of the APC and will not engage in anti-party activities.

He said when he returned to Jos upon his appointment as the DG recently, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), welcomed him.

The governor said he is therefore not sure where those who claimed to be Christians and are opposing his appointment as against their faith are coming from.

Lalong said he met the President to thank him for the approval for several projects cited in Plateau State as well as the Presidential pardon granted to former Governor of the State, Joshua Dariye and his Taraba State counterpart, Jolly Nyame who were recently released from incarceration.

He added: “The President is Chairman of the Campaign Council. Therefore, as DG, I will come regularly to brief him on certain things that we are planning.

“The other aspect of my visit to Mr President is to show him an appreciation for what he has done in Plateau State in the last few months. A week or two ago, we got approval, making the University of Jos a Cancer Center. I saw over N3bn approved for a special Center for Cancer.”

Other projects he said were approved by the President include the establishment of the only Orthopedic Hospital in the North Central in Plateau State, a Federal Medical Center in Wase, a Federal Polytechnic which starts operation in October, the conversion College of Education, Pankshin, into a Federal College of Education and approval for the creation of another Federal College of Education.

He also mentioned the establishment of the Nigerian Law School for the North Central zone in Jos saying “You cannot have all these achievements and not come and show appreciation to Mr President.”

The Plateau Governor said he did not lobby to be the vice-presidential candidate for Tinubu even though there were people lobbying for him.

He earned those who lost out in the race for the vice-presidential running mate not to use him to fight their war, saying: “In fact, I am a member of the APC, a founding member of the APC. I don’t do anti-party activities. Some people said because I was denied VP. I did not lobby for VP. Yes, many people were lobbying and writing on my behalf, but what I have always wanted to be and obtained is the form for Senate. I have a senatorial ticket that I am waiting for.

“So, if at any time some people who wanted the VP lost out and they’re using religion, they should not use me to help them. We are already far. We’re talking about leadership. We’re talking about the problems we have, addressing the problems of Nigeria, and all we’re talking about is good leadership. We can come from any region.”

On whether his new appointment will not negatively affect the governance of Plateau, he argued: “We are using technology now. What is the distance from here (Abuja) to Plateau? It’s 20 minutes if you are going by air. Just as I’m leaving this place, I have a Plateau Executive Council meeting. I have capable hands that are taking care of the state.





“So, I have no fear. That was why I mentioned it, that I have no fear about my time.

“This is not the first assignment I’m doing. I’ve been handling assignments from the federal government, from the party while sitting as governor of Plateau State.”

The Governor noted that he was at the State House to thank President Buhari for approving some key infrastructural projects and granting a presidential pardon to a former governor of the state, Joshua Dariye and a former Taraba State Governor, Jolly Nyame, who were released on Tuesday, four months after the pardon.

