Muslim-Muslim ticket: Christians have nothing to fear —APC

NATIONAL chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket as the work and will of God, saying Christians in the country who are agitated by the choice need not fear.

Adamu said he is confident the ruling party will win Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, as a pointer to its victory in 2023.

He stated this on Wednesday when he led the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

The former Nasarawa State governor said the visit was to brief President Buhari on what transpired in Osun State on Tuesday during the APC governorship mega rally.

According to Adamu, the party went through a rigorous practical assignment on the selection process before arriving at the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He described Kashim Shettima as a Nigerian citizen who does not need to be either Muslim or Christian before being selected as running mate to a presidential candidate.

Adamu appreciated Christians for showing interest in the ticket, as he asked citizens to face the realities of the country’s police.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…