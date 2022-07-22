Muslim-Muslim Ticket: APC unfair to Nigerians ― Atiku

Presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar, has described the Muslim-Muslim ticket composition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an unfair option for Nigerians in 2023.

Atiku who lamented the option forced on Nigeria by the All Progressives Congress said it was the bad position that the ruling All Progressives Congress has forced on Nigeria.

The former vice president who seeks the plumb job in Nigeria said the Muslim-Muslim ticket was the major point of departure he has with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku who shared this in an interview broadcast by Arise TV on its morning show on Friday said: “My fundamental disagreement with Asiwaju since 2007, was on the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket. That was my fundamental disagreement and departure politically from Asiwaju.

“Remember, I came out of PDP on issues zoning and together with Asiwaju formed the ACN. I was given a ticket in Lagos and he insisted to be my running mate. And I said, No, I’m not going to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

And because of that, he switched his support to the late Umaru Yar’adua. That was the starting point. Then, of course, it is also in fact, that when President Buhari emerged in 2011. I opposed a Muslim Muslim ticket.

‘’My opposition actually reinforced the decision of President Buhari to pick a Christian running mate. I have all along, do not believe in that. I don’t believe it’s right for a country like Nigeria, which is multi-ethnic, and multi-religious.