Muslim-Muslim ticket: APC has violated both Christian, Islamic faiths ― Ogun Baptist Conference

The Ogun State Baptist Conference has described the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Muslim – Muslim ticket idea as an indication of hidden agenda against the Christians in the country.

The conference said the APC has always come under the suspicion of the church as pursuing an Islamic agenda.

President of the conference, Revd Wale Oyeniyi, while addressing a press conference in Abeokuta, the state capital on Wednesday stated that the selection of a Muslim-Muslim ticket is a display of crass insensitivity to the complexity of modern Nigeria and the entire church.

The Press conference was heralding the 45th Edition of the Conference in Session to be held between the 6th and 10th of August, 2022 with the theme: ‘Christian Lifestyle: Attitude of Gratitude’.

Oyeniyi also said that the idea is a betrayal of the advocacy for unity and peaceful co-existence of Christians and their Muslim counterpart.

To this end, the President spoke vehemently that Christians will not vote for any party with such a formula, saying “To the glory of God, it will not see the light of the day.”

Oyeniyi who did not declare the party that Christians should vote for in the coming Presidential election added that Christians will say no to the Muslim-Muslim ticket idea by using their PVCs wisely.

“Muslim-Muslim ticket is a violation of both the Christian and Islamic faiths. 98 per cent of Christians are against it and even a lot of our Muslim brothers too are against it. Fundamentally, it is against the teaching of Islam because Islam teaches unity, fairness and justice.

“When it comes to Presidential election, we will not vote for any party with Muslim-Muslim. We will say no to it by using our PVC.

“The choice of a Muslim/Muslim ticket is clearly against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Section 15 sub-section 1 talks about what the political objective of a political party should be. It directly defines the agreement of our co-existence that is unity, peace and progress,” Oyeniyi said.

He said, “The selection of a Muslim running mate is a display of crass insensitivity to the complexity of modern Nigeria and the entire Church. It is a betrayal of the advocacy for unity and peaceful co-existence with our Muslim brothers including notables Imams who had forewarned the party and the candidate from travelling that treacherous route”.

He then announced the rejection of the ticket by the Ogun Baptist Conference and appealed to all Christians in the state and Nigeria not to vote for such a party.





