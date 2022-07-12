Muslim- Muslim ticket: Amaechi’s ally, Princewill dumps APC

Former Governorship candidate in Rivers State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria(ACN) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Prince Tonye Princewill has resigned his membership in the party.

Princewill in a letter dated July 12, 2002, and addressed to the Chairman of the party in his Ward 3, Royal Ward, Buguma City, Asari Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State said he could not, in good conscience, defend the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu choice of a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima as his Vice Presidential candidate.

Princewill described Tinubu’s choice as “totally insensitive”

He noted that it would be a wrong precedent to place political victory over the safety of the lives of the electorate.

“Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory, over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.”

He maintained that by the APC presidential candidate’s choice of a Northern Muslim, “is saying that a Northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree. ”

His letter reads in part:” I can’t argue for equity in my state and defend inequity in my country.

“While I appreciate my leader Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well-meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides.

It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good governance. Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory, over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know right and they know wrong. And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave. But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me.

“Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little-known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a Northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree.

“I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our Leader, but I can not defend the indefensible. And to be totally honest, neither should you.”

