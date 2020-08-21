Muslim leaders condemn high incidence of rape

THE League of Imams and Alfas of Ogun State has condemned the high rate or rape, especially of female children, across the country.

The secretary-general of the group, Shaykh Tajudeen Adewunmi, who spoke during a reception organised for the state’s new Head of Service, Alhaja Selimot Ottun, at the Egba Central Mosque, Abeokuta, described rape as a crime against humanity.

Shaykh Adewunmi, who is the Chief Imam of Ilaro, urged the state House of Assembly to enact laws that would prescribe strict punishment for convicted rapists and their accomplices.

The imam called on Ottun to perform her duties with the application of core Islamic principles of selflessness, fairness, equity and justice, saying that the Muslim community was honoured with the appointment of Ottun as the “second Muslim to be appointed HoS since 1976.”

Also speaking at the event, Professor Kamaldeen Balogun challenged Ottun, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Finance, Hassan Adekunle, to serve in accordance with the injunction of the Qur’an and not relent in the discharge of her duties to Islam.

