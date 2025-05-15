Muslim lawyers discusss AI’s implications on legal frameworks, islamic jurisprudence

Over 1,200 Muslim lawyers in the country, under the aegis of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN), will gather in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital between Friday and Sunday to discuss implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on legal frameworks, Islamic jurisprudence, ethical conduct, and the societal values.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday evening, the president of MULAN, Saidu Muhammad Tundun-Wada, said that legal professionals must rise to the challenge of understanding implications of the AI.

According to the MULAN president, represented by the second vice president, Tijjani Sanda, the annual general conference is themed, “Artificial Intelligence, Law and Religion in Nigeria”.

The MULAN’s president, who said that AI is no longer a distant future, added that AI is a present-day reality shaping everything from legal research and judicial processes to security systems and public policy.

“We want a situation whereby Muslim Lawyers will be able to understand and appreciate that AI is an enabler and not in competition with our profession because we so much depend on it. Virtually in all our endeavours we make use of AI. We want our members to understand the relationship among AI, religion and profession. Our hope is that the 1,200 lawyers will go back home better informed and better prepared to take the best approach using AI”, he said.

MULAN, which said that theme is both timely and thought-provoking, added that, “It invites us to critically examine the intersection between cutting-edge technology and the enduring pillars of law and faith in our society.

“This conference will explore key questions:

How should AI be regulated in Nigeria?

What are the ethical and religious boundaries in the use of AI?

Can AI co-exist with Shari’ah principles and our constitution?

What roles can Muslim lawyers play in shaping a fair, equitable digital future?

“Our Objectives:

This year’s conference aims to:

Equip Muslim lawyers with insights into emerging technologies.

Engage policymakers, scholars, and faith leaders in open dialogue.

Develop resolutions that guide legal and religious communities on AI integration.

Strengthen MULAN’s voice in national policy on technology and ethics.

MULAN president also appreciated chairman, conference planning committee, Kehinde K. Eleja (SAN), for his leadership and assistance on the programme.

According to the organizers of the programme, personalities such as Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, Chief Judge of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, AbdulAzeez Oladosu of the UI, AbdulMajeed Alaro of the UNILORIN, Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), former Minister of Communications; ProfProfessor Isa Pantami, Kehinde K. Eleja, among others.