Muslim lawyers back call for police reform, commend Lagos govt

The Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Lagos State chapter, has expressed support for the call for an end to the brutality meted out to Nigerians by personnel of the Nigeria Police and the total reformation of the force.

The association also commended the Lagos State government for setting up a judicial panel to investigate complaints of police brutality in the state.

In a statement signed by its chairman, M. A. O. Kaka, and secretary, S. A. Oladipo, the Lagos State MULAN condemned the destruction of public and private properties, especially the state High Court and the Court of Appeal, by hoodlums who hijacked the recent EndSARS protest.

The statement reads in part: “We condemn the unwarranted attacks on both private and government properties, especially the High Court of Lagos and the Court of Appeal.

“As lawyers, we are highly pained by the wanton destruction of judicial facilities and records. We call on the government to fish out the perpetrators of these dastardly acts and bring them to justice in earnest.

“We commend the Lagos State government for promptly setting up a judicial panel of inquiry to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos State in order to ensure that the culprits are duly punished while the victims are justifiably compensated.

“We implore the concerned youths and other victims of the pervading abuse of police powers and authority to use the platform to seek and get the necessary legal redress.

“We admonish the youths with the message of Allah thus: ‘And do not follow a thing about which you do not know. Surely, the ear, the eye, and the heart –each one of them shall be interrogated about’. – Al-Furquan 25:72.

“We pray that Allah, in His infinite mercies, brings the much desired justice and peace to our dear country and Lagos State in particular.”

