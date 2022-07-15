Muslim lawyers applaud S/Court’s hijab judgment, lament insecurity

THE Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) has applauded the Supreme Court judgment that settled the feud in favour of the right of female Muslim students to use hijab in public schools.

The association gave the commendation in a communique after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Conference Hall of the National Mosque, Abuja.

In the communique, signed by the president, Professor Abdulqadir Ibrahim Abikan and secretary general, Adam Olori-Aje, MULAN said the judgment amplified the provisions of the constitution as regards the right of the female Muslim to adorn herself with hijab.

It, therefore, called on its members in all states to see to the full implementations of the judgment.

The association, however, condemned the attitude of a lawyer who attended a court session dressed like an occultist in protest of the apex court’s judgment on hijab, “thereby denigrating the noble profession.”

It called on the disciplinary committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to take appropriate disciplinary action against the act to forestall a situation where lawyers would begin to insult “our justices for the judgments they make.”

MULAN lamented the lingering insecurity in the country which it said “is epitomised by wanton killings, kidnappings and harassment of innocent citizens.”

The association particularly expressed sadness about what it called the under-reportage of the killing of Muslims in the country by the media.

It called on government at various levels to rise to the occasion and make the country safe for all.

While noting the heightened political activities in the country ahead of the 2023 general election, MULAN “frowned at the unpatriotic attitude of some religious leaders fanning the ember of discord and heating up the polity with inflammatory speeches.”

It urged Nigerians to disregard primordial, religious and ethnic sentiments “at this critical moment when knowledge, competence and capacity of the next set of leaders are direly needed to fix the country.”

MULAN said continuous discrimination against and persecution of Muslims had placed greater expectations on the association as a voice in the defence of the rights of its members and that of the Nigerian Muslim ummah.

It called on its national and branch officers to redouble their efforts in nipping further discriminations and persecutions in the bud.





The communique said the NEC appreciated the current administration’s efforts to channel a direction for the association in the 10-year road map it developed in conjunction with stakeholders.

According to the document, the committee adopted the road map for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association.

It said the NEC approved the implementation of the various professional capacity building programmes for members across the geo-political zones of the country and urged branch officers to facilitate the full participation of their members to enhance their competence and boost their financial standing.

The communique also said the NEC ratified MULAN’s concerns on the treatment of its members and Islam by the NBA and urged the national officers to develop sustainable and mutually beneficial engagement strategies to ensure that MULAN members get their due in the NBA.

It added that “NEC appreciates the contestants for various offices in the next NBA elections, especially the presidential candidates, for sharing their manifestos with it and their promises to redress past inequities.”

However, it urged MULAN members nationwide to be guided, while casting their votes, by the antecedents of each of the candidates in his respect for Muslims’ religious rights, fair mindedness and recognition of MULAN as a critical stakeholder in the NBA.

The meeting themed ‘MULAN: Between Professional Challenges and Societal Expectations’ had in attendance delegates from 24 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

