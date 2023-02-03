A coalition of about 18 Muslim organisations held a press conference on Wednesday in Lagos in commemoration of the World Hijab Day 2023 with the theme ‘Progression, not Oppression’.

At the event, speakers representing the different member-organisations spoke on matters that still need to be addressed despite the progress made so far with the Supreme Court judgment of June 17, 2022 which gave hijabis victory and a subsequent Lagos State government’s circular in this regard.

Those who spoke include the Executive Director, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Mutiat Orolu-Balogun; Women Affairs Secretary, Nasrul-Lahi-li-Fathi Society (NASFAT), Lagos Zone 2, Alhaja Aishat Busari; and Senior Admin Officer, Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC).

Executive Director, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, said that although the hijab was enjoined on Muslim women over 1,400 years ago, “we keep seeing how it is even more relevant today.”

According to Orolu-Balogun, “nakedness marked a distinctive feature of pre-civilisation, hence to adopt modesty in dressing is progression.”

She described hijab for Muslim women as a fulfillment of a divine commandment “which is further guaranteed by Section 38 of the 1999 Constitution.”

The Women Affairs Secretary, Nasrul-Lahi-li-Fathi Society (NASFAT), Lagos Zone 2, Alhaja Aishat Busari, said the commemoration was not for celebration but to appreciate “those who found light and are adorning the hijab despite all odds” and to “encourage those who are still struggling with the use of hijab.”

Busari said: “It is disheartening to know how much the society applauds immorality and frowns at right choices. In this world, where the urge to go naked is prevalent, let’s join hands together, schoolteachers/administrators, leaders of faith, and everyone to encourage modesty, the use of hijab.”

Also, Senior Admin Officer, Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), Fatimah Sanni, urged Nigerians to join in the efforts to rid “our society of hatred, discrimination and bigotry.”

According to her, in a society where the values of equality, fairness, diversity and inclusion are promoted, everyone is a winner.