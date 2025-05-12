Muslim group disburses N6.5m zakat in Oyo

The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and professions, has disbursed the sum of N6.5 million in zakat funds to needy Muslims in Oyo State for the year 2025.

At the distribution event on Sunday in Ibadan, the Amir of the Oyo district of the association, Alhaji Nurain Zakariyah, said the gesture fulfilled the association’s goal of showcasing Islam as a vibrant religion concerned with both spiritual life and overall human development.

According to Zakariyah, one of the ways to achieve this objective is through the administration of zakat—collecting from the wealthy and distributing to deserving members of the ummah.

He added that the zakat distribution was also carried out simultaneously on Sunday by the association in Lagos, Osun, Kwara, Cross River, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Zakariyah, who noted that a total sum of N114 million was distributed across all branches, said the disbursement has positively impacted the lives of beneficiaries over the years.

He urged wealthy Muslims in the country to prioritise the payment of zakat to help reduce poverty among the faithful.

In his remarks, the chairman of the organising committee, Alhaji AbdulWakeel Olaniyi, explained that while 77 applications were received, 48 beneficiaries—29 females and 19 males—were ultimately selected for the zakat.

Earlier, in a lecture, the missionary of the association, Dr Mubashir Yusuf, explained that zakat, as an obligatory charity and the third pillar of Islam, is a mandatory annual donation of 2.5 percent of a Muslim’s wealth.

According to Yusuf, many Muslims in the country today face economic hardship due to the general neglect of the institution of zakat, which Allah designed to purify wealth, promote economic equality and support those in need.

He encouraged wealthy Muslims to obey Allah’s command by paying zakat regularly to reap its benefits and avoid the consequences of neglect.

Referencing the reign of Caliph Umar, Dr Yusuf stated that zakat, if prioritised by the wealthy, has the potential to eradicate poverty and ensure abundance in society, especially among Muslims.

Also speaking, a former Amir of the association, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds so they could become zakat givers in the future.

He also encouraged them to strengthen their practice of Islam and deepen their relationship with Allah.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Mr Kazeem Akindele and Hajiya Taiwo Badmus commended the association for the support and promised to utilise the funds effectively.

