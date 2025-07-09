The chatbot Grok, created by the Elon Musk-founded startup xAI, deleted what it called “inappropriate” social media posts on Tuesday in response to complaints from the Anti-Defamation League and other X users that Grok had created content with adulation for Adolf Hitler and antisemitic themes.

Political prejudice, hate speech, and AI chatbot accuracy have been issues since at least OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch in 2022.

Grok on antisemitism themes, posted on X, “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts.

“Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”

ADL, the non-profit organisation formed to combat antisemitism, urged Grok and other producers of Large Language Model software that produces human-sounding text to avoid “producing content rooted in antisemitic and extremist hate.”

“What we are seeing from Grok LLM right now is irresponsible, dangerous and antisemitic, plain and simple. This supercharging of extremist rhetoric will only amplify and encourage the antisemitism that is already surging on X and many other platforms,” ADL said on X.

In May, after users noticed that Grok brought up the topic of “white genocide” in South Africa in unrelated discussions about other matters, xAI attributed it to an unauthorized change that was made to Grok’s response software.

Musk last month promised an upgrade to Grok, suggesting there was, “far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data.”

On Tuesday, Grok suggested Hitler would be best-placed to combat anti-white hatred, saying he would “spot the pattern and handle it decisively.”

Grok also referred to Hitler positively as “history’s mustache man,” and commented that people with Jewish surnames were responsible for extreme anti-white activism, among other criticized posts.

Grok at one point acknowledged it made a “slip-up” by engaging with comments posted by a fake account with a common Jewish surname. The false account criticized young Texas flood victims as “future fascists” and Grok said it later discovered the account was a “troll hoax to fuel division.”

(REUTERS)

