Musk unveils new X algorithm, set to rely on Grok AI

Billionaire Tesla and X owner, Elon Musk, has announced a major overhaul of the platform’s algorithm, stating that its recommendation system will soon rely entirely on artificial intelligence powered by Grok.

Musk disclosed this in a post on Thursday, explaining that the new system will “delete all heuristics within four to six weeks” and depend solely on Grok to determine what users see on their feeds.

A verified X account, DogeDesigner, posted how the algorithm works, that the algorithm doesn’t boost or hide posts randomly, it just tries to figure out if your post will be interesting to people or not. Explaining further that, “If you post a plain link with no words, the algorithm doesn’t have much to judge, so it won’t show it to many people. But if you add a good caption, image, or more context, it spreads more.”

Meanwhile, Musk reposted DogeDesigner’s post, adding, “Grok will literally read every post and watch every video (100M+ per day) to match users with content they’re most likely to find interesting.

The billionaire added that the update is aimed at addressing what he described as “the new user or small account problem, where you post something great, but nobody sees it.”

He also revealed plans to introduce a feature that would allow users to adjust their feeds by directly asking Grok, either temporarily or permanently.

Musk emphasised that the system’s main objective is to ensure users receive the most relevant and engaging content, saying the changes mark a rapid evolution in 𝕏’s recommendation technology.

In another post on X, DogeDesigner expressed in points the recommendations that Musk clarified about the algorithm powered by Grok. “Posts with bare links or little context will have weaker distribution, and the posts with strong, interesting descriptions or images will get better visibility. The system’s only goal is to show users the most relevant and engaging content.”

