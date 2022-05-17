Musk says Twitter has to show spam accounts less than 5% for deal to move forward

World News
By Tribune Online

Elon Musk said on Tuesday his deal for Twitter Inc will not move forward until the company’s chief executive officer publicly shows the proof that it has less than 5% spam accounts. (Reuters)

 

