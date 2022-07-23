Music star, Lisa Viola, reveals relationship with Basketmouth

Fast-rising singer, Lisa Viola, has revealed her relationship with iconic Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha fondly known as Basketmouth. During a recent chat, the Angolan-born, Australian-raised lady said that she first met Basketmouth in Australia years ago but was unaware of how popular he was worldwide, especially in Nigeria.

Now signed to Dream Empire Music, years down the line, the singer has a working relationship with Basketmouth who is the executive producer of her soon-to-be-released EP, ‘Mixed Feelings’.

Viola said, “I met Basket in Australia at his show many years ago. To be honest I didn’t know who he was as I didn’t really follow comedy like that. I remember being introduced to him and telling him about my music.

“He posted my music video on his then one million follower’sFacebook page. I always remembered that. When I found out I was coming to Nigeria I messaged him on social media. I really had no idea how much of an Icon he was until I got here. He’s a beloved Nigerian superstar.

“Now, he is the executive producer of my soon-to-be-released EP, ‘Mixed Feelings’, which was produced by Duktor Set. The EP will be out on August 19 but I already have a song, ‘Lagos’ featuring Majeeed, my label made rocking the airwaves,” the singer said.

The first daughter of three children moved to Australia with her mother at five, due to the Civil War in Angola where she lost her father, brothers and sister. Sadly, she lost her mother last December.

She said, “At the time we made ‘Mixed Feelings‘ the EP I was missing home terribly, I had been through some dating turmoil and I was extremely introspective after spending eight months in Nigeria away from everything I knew.

“Unfortunately, my mother fell ill in the middle of our writing camp for the EP and it took everything I had to stay focused. She was in a coma for 10 days and the doctors were saying it wasn’t looking good so it was the hardest time of my life. I was working all day then on the phone with family and praying all night. It was tough. The hardest part was that I could not get back into Australia because of the international border closures due to covid.”