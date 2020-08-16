Music should communicate meaningful messages ― JAY3 Warsoulja

Rapper, poet and concept designer, Jay3 Warsoulja, is a fast-rising music act whose works are drawing the attention of music lovers and gaining ground in the music industry. SEGUN ADEBAYO had a discussion with the singer who also leads his label on his journey so far, the state of the music industry, among other issues. Excerpts:

You are a rap artiste, concept designer and president of your label, WMG GROUP INC, how has the journey to independence been?

I am happy for the progress so far, seeing how we started up to this point that we are. God has been good to me. I must say that the journey has been a hectic one and working on so many fronts is as challenging as they come. But it’s still all good with the work ongoing and for the more to come.

You are a poet and a music executive whose view on music is respected a lot. What is music to you and how do you think it should be practised?

Music is a gift and it is magical. It is a powerful tool which should not be trifled with but used well. The essence of music should be about communicating meaningful and positive messages. Music is an infinite tool; it’s for the now and the future. It should not be misused. It is inspired by issues from the heart and should be used diligently and on the highest order of professionalism.

What is your opinion about the entertainment industry of today?

The entertainment industry is without a doubt a multi-billion dollar industry. It is also expanding steadily with growing global recognition of our efforts as Africans on the international scene. It is good that Afrobeat is becoming a global genre and we must keep it up with our creativity. As artistes, there must be a balance between entertainment and a good message.

What are you working on at the moment – projects and plans?

Even though the pandemic has slowed down a lot of things, we keep putting in the work and try giving the people what to uplift their mood and keep them staying hopeful. I just dropped a single, ‘Bimolemo’. It is available on streaming platforms worldwide. Also, I have another video which is already going viral and amassing great numbers on YouTube. I hope to keep investing time, efforts and resources to expand the catalogues.

A word for your fans.

I connect with my fans all the time because their support has been immense. They are the inspiration behind the music. That is why we will continue to put in the work. They should expect more from the stable of their artiste.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…JAY3 Warsoulja

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…JAY3 Warsoulja

NBS Says 21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 21,764,617. The figure is contained in the bureau’s Labor Force Statistics website entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020) released in Abuja. It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under COVID-19 for August 2020. According to NBS, the unemployment rate during the period under review…JAY3 Warsoulja

Our Fears As 2020 WASSCE Beckons: SS3 Students Speak On Inability To Finish Syllabus, Other Issues

After a long unexpected delay occasioned by the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin in 19,129 accredited centres nationwide on August 17. Some candidates hoping to write the examination spoke with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI and ADEOLA OTEMADE on their fears and expectations…JAY3 Warsoulja