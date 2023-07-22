Most people don’t think twice about the effect listening to one or more songs has on their brains. In addition to being a powerful form of entertainment, music can influence a person’s mood, cognitive function, and mental well-being. Continue reading to learn why music isn’t only for entertainment and how it has a real impact on our brains.

Music Influences Mood

Music has the power to influence a person’s mood, as it can boost blood flow to the regions in the brain that control emotions. When the ears hear music, it triggers the limbic system responsible for memory and processing emotions. For example, you may experience chills when listening to a moving song, which is due to a trigger of dopamine that increases feelings of pleasure.

Unsurprisingly, many video games and online casinos use the power of music to create a more emotive, immersive experience, which could encourage people to play longer. Also, you can even hear songs from world-famous bands like Guns ‘N’ Roses during a slot game, triggering feelings of nostalgia and pleasure that will enhance a casino Swiss online experience while encouraging people to play on.

Music Improves Memory

Music cannot only lift a person’s mood, but it can enhance their memory. The chances are you can remember the words to your favorite songs, as you have likely listened to them time and again. Also, you might have even used the power of music to support studying for a test. What’s more, a 2008 study published in Brain, a scientific journal, found that music can help people who experience a stroke recover their verbal memory and cognition. It found people who listened to songs each day after a stroke experienced better memory and cognition after two months. Unfortunately, those who only listened to audiobooks or nothing at all took much longer to recover compared to those who regularly listened to music.

Music Affects Brain Health

Various brain scans have found that professional musicians have healthier brains than non-musicians. According to the findings, musicians have larger, more sensitive brains and an excellent working memory, mental flexibility, and superb auditory skills. Also, playing and listening to music helps musicians develop a more symmetrical brain, which responds symmetrically when hearing songs. Therefore, more people should consider picking up a musical instrument to create a healthier brain throughout the years.

Music Supports Postpartum Recovery

It might be a shock to learn that music can support a new mom’s postpartum recovery. The act of singing to their baby can ease a new mom’s postpartum depression symptoms and improve bonding, as it will reduce cortisol (a stress hormone) levels in the body. Also, according to a 2021 study, singing or playing musical instruments or listening to music can ease symptoms of depression and anxiety for pregnant women and new moms. For this reason, music therapy may soon play a huge role in supporting perinatal health, which could create a more positive experience during pregnancy and once a bundle of joy arrives in the world.

Music Makes People More Compassionate





If you want to be a better person, you should frequently listen to music. Many studies have found music has the power to tap into the best side of a person’s nature, which researchers have coined prosocial behaviors. A study found listening to music makes children as young as 14 months old much more helpful, especially if the lyrics focus on helpfulness and kindness. Also, listening to songs like We Are the World by USA for Africa, written for a humanitarian purpose, proved music can make people kinder and more generous. For instance, an emotive melody with positive lyrics could encourage people to donate their time or money to charity.