Music is gateway to all kind of healings — Deeosa

Nigerian music artiste and songwriter, Osahon Nosakhare Daniel popularly known as Deeosa has said the world has promised to use his talent to touch every soul in all kinds of moods.

According to the mental care individual coach, he posited that music is the gateway to all kinds of healing.

In his words, “Music is about speaking the mind of the people. Music is life, music is love. Music is healing. So if music heals, let’s do music, that will heal Nigeria.

“I want to ensure that the songs that I sing, touch everyone in all kinds of moods. When you play it on radio, it is all over. I want to create content in music that would foster unity, understanding, love,” he said.

The graduate of the University of Benin further spoke about using his music to unite and urge his counterparts to propagate peace.

“Music is the answer to acrimony. People are quarreling, you use the right music. Sometimes you even sing songs for affection, to cool nerves. You can also use music to heighten war but that is not what we are propagating here. We want to live in peace and harmony, and music can achieve that.

“Our creative artistes should create melodies, lyrics that will heal Nigeria, that will entrench love and understanding and when the music is right, dance takes over. All these are celebrative elements and entities. Take it or leave it, Nigerians are known for celebrations, why do you want to think of war, when we should be celebrating all our lives,” Deeosa added.

