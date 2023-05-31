The Chief Executive Officer of Azusa Productions, Dr Edward Sunday, has celebrated his remarkable career in music production and sound engineering spanning over three decades.

As a sound engineer and producer, Sunday has worked on numerous prestigious projects, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. He has lent his skills to various events and concerts, including the Gospel Groove, Fearless by Tim Godfrey, Nathaniel Bassey Live Recording, The Experience Lagos, Tems in Concert Abuja, and Show Dem Camp Concert in Abuja and Lagos, BJ Sax Live to name a few. From gospel to contemporary music, he has worked with top artists and musicians such as Isreal Houghton, Kirk Franklin, Travis Green, Marvin Sapp, Todd Dulaney, Don Moen, Phil Thompson , JJ. Hairston, Tim Bowman, Micah Stampley, Sinarch, Nathaniel Bassey, Eezee Conceptz, Frank Edwards, Patoranking, Tim Godfrey, Eben, Tems Baby, Lagbaja, Shoe Dem Camp, Mercy Chinwo, Chioma Jesus, Dunsin Oyekan, Moses Bliss, Laolu Gbenjo, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, Niniola, EmmaOhMyGod, Joe Praise, Chidinma Ekile , Ada Ehi, Judikay, GUC, Esther Orji, Bidemi Olaoba, Dare Justify, Sunmisola Agbebi, Preye Odede, Nosa, Yinka Alaseyori, Mr M & Revelation, Okopi Peterson, Efe Natan, Sammy Okposo, Timi Dakolo, Patricia King, Midnight Crew, Mike Abdul, Freke Umoh, Ibk Sings, Sammy Peters, 121 Selah, Toun Soetan, Onos Ariyo, Akpororo, Terry G, Olamide, Duncan Mighty, Chudy K, Braimoh, Naeto C, TuFace, P Square, MI, Omawumi, Gbenga Adenuga, BJ Sax, Ccioma, Big Bolaji, Tosin Martins, Pastor Moji Alawiye, Yetunde Are, Ibironke Adeniyi, Enkay, Tosin Bee, Mike & De-Glorious, among others.

His expertise and versatility in various aspects of music production have earned him multiple awards, both nationally and internationally.

In 2016, Sunday was honoured with The Producer of the Year Award by the Africa Gospel Music Association, and in 2015, he received The Entertainment Personality of the Year Award by CSR Nigeria, in collaboration with Total Nigeria Upstream. These accolades are just a fraction of the many awards he has garnered throughout his illustrious career.

The music producer has provided consultation services to various corporate companies and religious institutions. His expertise has been sought after by projects such as Project Fame West Africa, Nigerian Idol, Cool FM, GT Bank, Multichoice Nigeria and Nescafé. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the success of these ventures.

The sound engineer has made substantial contributions to the establishment of numerous studios both within and outside the country. He has built, soundproofed, and installed nearly 100 studios, which include the Azusa Productions Studio in Lagos, Ethereal Studio in Omole Phase 2, Avalanche Ignited Studio and Elevation Church Studio Lekki. These studios stand as a testament to his dedication to providing top-notch music production facilities.

Sunday’s influence goes beyond his technical skills. His ability to recognise and nurture raw talent has led him to mentor and groom aspiring artists such as Franca Johnson, Yetunde Omo Ibadan, and Adetoun, who later found success in the music industry, including their participation in the MTN Project Fame West Africa competition.

The multi-talented acoustician is a revered figure in the music industry, whose exceptional skills as a music producer, sound engineer, acoustician, media expert and concert producer, have shaped the landscape of music production. With a plethora of accolades, an extensive client list, and his dedication to nurturing talents, Sunday continues to leave an indelible mark on the industry, showcasing his passion for music and commitment to excellence.