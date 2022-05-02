Music executive, Daniel Chiori Cole delves into music

Music executive and creative of showbiz outfit, Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Chiori Cole, has decided to invest in music as a way of lending his voice so various societal vices not just to entertain but send vital messages.

Now officially identified with the stage name ‘Mansa Cole’, he is gearing up towards putting out his first EP (Extended Playlist) tagged ‘The MANSA EP’.

Speaking on the soon to be released project, Cole disclosed that the new EP is a story of grass to grace, a celebration of life, struggles, pains and giving life meaning.

He said, ‘I decided to embark on this EP journey because as humans, it is known that change is constant. It’s either you’re going up your circle or you’re going down the pecking order. This EP has given me meaning in life and free will to do what I want at any point in time. Life doesn’t stop you from being who you want to be, you can only stop yourself from being who you want to be”.

Haven has been in the creative industry for over 10 years, Mansa Cole has worked with superstars in Nigeria that include 2baba, Burna Boy, Olamide, Davido, Kizz Daniel Future, Zlatan, Buju, 1da Banton, Solid Star, Wizkid amongst others. With his entrance into mainstream music, Mansa sure has a lot to deliver through his musical prowess and experiences.

The ‘Mansa Cole’ five-track EP features musical stars from Nigeria and other parts of Africa.





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE