Museum and the place of antiquities in cultural unity and diversity

By Augustina Maryanne Jacob

A museum is not merely a building where old and discarded objects are kept. It is the memory bank and the laboratory of a nation where the past is preserved to educate the present and to guide the future.

Antiquities, which are the main contents of the museum, are objects of historical, artistic, and scientific value that have survived from ancient times. Under Nigerian law, any work of art or craft made before 1918 is regarded as an antiquity.

These include the world-famous Nok Terracotta, the Ife Bronze heads, the Benin Bronzes, the Igbo-Ukwu artifacts, the Esie soapstone figures, and monuments like the Kano City Walls and the Sukur Cultural Landscape. All these antiquities tell the story of a people who were civilised, creative, and technologically advanced long before colonialism.

Nigeria is a country blessed with over two hundred and fifty ethnic groups, each with its own language, art, and worldview. In such a diverse nation, the place of the museum becomes very critical in achieving two goals that look opposite: unity and diversity.

On one hand, the museum promotes cultural unity. It brings all Nigerian cultures under one roof. When a child from Oyo sees the Igbo-Ukwu bronze inside the National Museum in Lagos, and a child from Anambra sees the Ife head in Enugu Museum, the child learns that creativity and genius are not the monopoly of his own ethnic group.

The museum therefore creates a shared national identity. It houses our common symbols like the national flag, old constitutions, and instruments of independence which remind us that we share one history. It also becomes a centre for reconciliation, because when looted objects like the Benin Bronzes are returned, they no longer belong to Edo State alone, they belong to all Nigerians, uniting us in a common pride and a common struggle against cultural imperialism.

On the other hand, the museum preserves our cultural diversity, which can be described as Fibersity, meaning different cultural fibres woven into one strong cloth.

The museum does not try to make all Nigerians the same. Instead, it preserves the uniqueness of each group. In different galleries, it shows how the Hausa man builds, how the Yoruba weaves Aso Oke, how the Ibibio carves masks, and how the Tiv makes musical instruments.

This teaches mutual respect and tolerance. It also cures the inferiority complex that makes many young Nigerians believe that everything foreign is better. When a student sees a two-thousand-year-old Nok sculpture that is more beautiful than European art of the same period, he develops pride in his own culture.

Furthermore, the museum serves as an archive for indigenous knowledge, preserving local farming tools, war implements, shrines, and oral traditions that would have been lost forever.

The functions of the museum in promoting unity in diversity can be summarised in six major points. First is education, where school children on excursion learn that no culture is primitive and that every group contributed to Nigerian civilisation.

Second is research, where archaeologists discover that Ife and Benin used the same lost-wax casting technique, proving that our ancestors traded and interacted long before the British came.

Third is tourism and economy, where museums in Jos, Ife, and Calabar attract visitors and create jobs.

Fourth is moral education, where objects like the Queen Idia mask teach courage and talking drums teach wisdom.

Fifth is political legitimacy, where communities use antiquities to trace their history and assert their belonging in the Nigerian federation.

Sixth is spiritual continuity, where sacred objects are preserved and explained without being destroyed.

In conclusion, without museums and antiquities, Nigerian unity would only be political unity imposed by law. But with them, our unity becomes cultural unity felt in the heart.

Jacob is the Assistant Chief Assistant Antiquities Protection Officer at the National Museum of Unity Ibadan.

Our antiquities prove that diversity is not our weakness but our strength. Like different fibres woven together to make one beautiful Aso-Oke, our many cultures form one strong Nigeria. That is the true meaning of Fibersity.

If we allow our antiquities to be looted, sold illegally, or destroyed by neglect, we will lose the only physical proof that we were great in the past and that we can be great again together as one people.