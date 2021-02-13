Murtala Muhammed foundation celebrates COVID-19 health workers at 45th anniversary

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) on Saturday said it is resolved to use the 45th anniversary of the late Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed to celebrate the COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation, Aisha Muhammed- Oyebode, made this known in a statement, saying through these frontline healthcare workers, one is reminded of the shared humanity as Nigerians.

This was just as she declared that there was no higher religion than human service in the words of Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president of the United States from 1913 to 1921.

“Through your every act of courage and service to country, the spirit of General Murtala Muhammed lives on. We celebrate you!” the Foundation CEO to the workers.

The Foundation CEO, while further quoting Wilson to have said working for the common good is the greatest creed, said it was against the backdrop of this reflection that the body dedicated the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of General Muhammed in celebrating COVID19 frontline healthcare workers in the country.

“It is against the backdrop of this reflection that we dedicate the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the 4th Nigerian Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed in celebrating COVID19 frontline healthcare workers in Nigeria,” she said.

“On the 13th of February, 1976, General Murtala Muhammed paid the highest service to the country with his life and as we honor the memory of his short life with towering impact, we are reminded that not many of us will have the greatness to bend history, but each of us can work to change a small portion of events.

“It is from this numberless diverse acts of courage and belief that human history is shaped and in this gentle way, we all can shake the world,” she added.

Muhammed- Oyebode, while paying tribute to the fallen hero, said the former leader was being remembered not as a Nigerian without flaws but as one who exemplified clarity of purpose, service to humanity, and courage in a storm, adding: “We in the same regard acknowledge the living outliers amongst us.”

“In the words of the General …’That we not to be afraid of our fears, as they are not there to scare us, but to let us know that something is with it,'” she recalled.

Oyebode-Muhammed disclosed that the Foundation had commissioned a medical compendium to extend medical vocabularies to reach the most marginalized communities in the country, in their local languages through the Med Assist (COVID Partner line) telemedicine initiative of the Foundation.

