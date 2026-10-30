MURIC seeks special recognition for MUSWEN deputy president, Ebiti

‎A call has gone to the Nigerian Muslim community to continuously bestow honours on Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, deputy President I, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) and the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council Crescent University who bagged double honours at the tertiary institution.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic human rights organisation, made the call.

In a statement, the Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, described Ebiti as an epitome of Islamic philanthropy and the heartbeat of the Ummah in Yorubaland.

MURIC said the awardee deserves encomiums and awards from all Islamic organisations and other Nigerian groups who cherish refined character, sacrifice and integrity in leaders.

”Crescent University, Lafenwa, Abeokuta, Ogun State, recently bestowed double honours on Alhaji Ebiti, the Deputy President I, MUSWEN and the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Governing Council.

”The double honours were conferred during the institution’s 18th convocation ceremony, held on October 17, at the Bola Ajibola Auditorium.

”The occasion witnessed the investiture of Alhaji Ebiti as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university.

In recognition of his numerous contributions to education, philanthropy, and institutional development, the institution also conferred on him an Honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) in Business Administration.

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The statement added: ”MURIC heartily felicitates with Alhaji Ebiti on the eminently deserved appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Crescent University as well as his enviable honoris causa.

”We also seize this opportunity to congratulate, commend and rejoice with Crescent University on the occasion of its 18th convocation.

”Crescent University could not have made a better choice. Rafiu Ebiti is the primus inter pares for both the appointment as Pro-Chancellor and conferment of the honorary degree.”

”Here is a man who possesses rare leadership qualities. Here is a leader who believes in action. He empowers Muslim youths. His leadership position is not being used to serve members of his family but the generality of the Ummah. Sacrifice is his middle name.

‎‎”Ebiti is an outstanding Islamic icon, an exemplary humanitarian institution and a pragmatic Muslim leader who has long abandoned moaning and complaining for seeking real and enduring panaceas to the socio-economic problems confronting the Ummah, particularly the youth.

‎”Of all the Muslim philanthropists of the South West, he has been the most impactful. He sees the problems of the Ummah as his personal problems but regards his personal possessions as treasures to which every Muslim is entitled.

‎”He can be better described as the engine room of the Ummah’s strategic trajectory of today, the epitome of Islamic philanthropy and the heartbeat of the Ummah in Yorubaland.

‎”MURIC does not pay cheap, sycophantic tributes. Our testimony emanates from verifiable and empirical observations made over the years. Rafiu Ebiti truly deserves encomiums and awards from all.”