MURIC condoles with ex-Tribune journalist over wife's death   

Eye of Islam
By Saheed Salawu
THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condoled with a media practitioner, a former Nigerian Tribune journalist, Alhaji Waheed Adebayo, over the death of his wife, Mutiat, Friday last week.

MURIC, in its message of condolence issued on Thursday by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, described as shocking the news of the death of the wife of Alhaji Adebayo, currently the Oyo State correspondent of Leadership newspaper.

The group said: “Knowing the heavy responsibility which journalists bear coupled with almost insurmountable challenges which confront them in the line of duty, the loss of a journalist’s wife is indeed a great tragedy.

“We feel your pains. We share in your agony. You are not alone in this moment of sorrow. We pray that Allah transforms your home to a cushion for the hazards of your profession.

“It is another test of faith. Be strong and continue to have faith. The tough must get going when the going gets rough.”

It prayed for Allah’s forgiveness and mercy for Mrs Mutiat Adebayo.

A fidau for the deceased will be held tomorrow at her husband’s residence in Sango-Otta, Ogun State, by 10.00 a.m.

