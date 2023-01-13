MURIC cautions youths against ‘japa’ syndrome

THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has cautioned Nigerian youths against mass exodus to other countries, now known as ‘japa’ syndrome.

The group, in a statement by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said Nigeria is better in many ways than those countries which seem to attract the youth. It also warns Nigerians to stop condemning their country.

The statement reads in part: “We are greatly disturbed by what is now called the ‘japa’ syndrome. This is a phenomenon that signifies mass exodus of skilled men and women, particularly youths, from Nigeria to Europe and America for greener pastures. This practice is harmful to our country.

“Nigerians should stop thinking low of their country. We may not have everything we need, no country does, but we have moved a great deal away from our pre-independence position and we have not done too badly.

“Britain, America, France, etc, were not always as developed as you find them today. They had their Dark Age which was thousands of years ago. It was patriotic and hardworking individuals in their countries who started working on discoveries to improve living conditions.

“We cannot expect Nigeria to change by hating it or by abandoning it. We can also criticise our leaders but it must be with decorum. But to speak of Nigeria in a derogatory manner is unacceptable. It makes us look like ingrates. Nobody can have two fatherlands in the true sense of it. The task to make Nigeria great is a collective one, not just the sole responsibility of our leaders.

“We must stop condemning Nigeria. It is not radicalism. The ideal radicalism must be spiced with rationalism. Any radical group that takes irrational steps is misled. Such a group must retrace its steps.

“Don’t hate your country. You only ridicule yourself in the eyes of others when you do so. You are also part of Nigeria because you are a Nigerian. The question will still be asked, ‘What effort did you make to improve it?’ Instead of settling down and joining those who are building the country, you decide to migrate to another country which you consider better but which was built by the patriotic people of that country. Why couldn’t you also join the patriotic people of your country who are trying to build it?

“The citizens of those countries which Nigerian youths crave, and to which they ‘japa’, laboured to build their countries. They made sacrifices and devoted time to build what their countries have become today. We must also labour to build our own country to the taste of our dream. We charge the few Nigerians who are presently doing their best to continue doing so.”

“MURIC will continue to promote hard work, patriotism, morality, probity, accountability and good governance. We will not desist from fighting corruption, negativity, greed and laziness.”