Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lauded the former Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, as a highly intelligent, efficient, and cerebral officer who dedicated his best efforts to stabilize the public service in the state.

On Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed these sentiments during a colourful and historic pulling-out ceremony organised for Muri-Okunola, the 21st Head of Service in the state.

Top civil servants in the state also showered praise on the outgoing HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who voluntarily retired to assume the role of the Principal Private Secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The ceremony took place at Adeyemi Bero Hall in Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while extolling the virtues of Muri-Okunola, further described him as “a sensible man, blessed with native intelligence and the ability to manage human and material resources, which has, in turn, placed the state Public Service on an enviable pedestal.”

Lagos State HoS, Mr Bode Agoro, in his remarks, expressed delight at the honour accorded to Muri-Okunola, whom he took over from, stating that his contributions to the public service, particularly in the state, “will linger in the memory of the people.”

Agoro expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, for their support to Lagos State. He noted that Muri-Okunola would continue contributing to the state and Nigeria in his new position as the Principal Private Secretary to President Tinubu.

The Board of Permanent Secretaries, former Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, government functionaries, agencies, and His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Elegushi, Kusenla III, among others, also praised Muri-Okunola, urging other public servants in Lagos State to emulate his sterling qualities and enviable character.

In response, Muri-Okunola thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve and commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support throughout his service. He equally praised the state government and other government functionaries for providing a conducive atmosphere for him to thrive, pledging his constant support to the government and the people of the state.

The highpoints of the historic event included a farewell parade and the official pullout of Muri-Okunola by permanent secretaries, paramilitary Lagos agencies, and the Nigeria Police.

