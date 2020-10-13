Murdered Warri chief priest was not our grandson ― Alawuru family

The famous Alawuru family in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, has denied a report describing the murdered chief priest at Igbudu community as its grandson.

The chief priest, simply identified as Victor (but alluded as Victor Alawuru in several media reports) allegedly impregnated a Muslim Hausa lady and was later stabbed to death by suspected religious hoodlums for not owning up to his crime.

The incident occured a fortnight ago in the commercial Degbori Street of Hausa Quarters axis largely dominated by people from the northern extraction.

But reacting to the claim, Chief Raphael Okene in a disclaimer on behalf of Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Okene (nee Alawuru) and family, on Tuesday, disclosed that the said chief priest, “Victor Alawuru,” was unknown to the entire Alawuru family.

“It is worthy to note that the family of Alawuru does not have a grandson who bears the name Victor Alawuru.

“This is misconceived, misleading, vexatious and embarrassing to the Alawuru family at large.

“It is not only incorrect, but has brought our client’s family to ridicule, public opprobrium and disrepute,” Chief Okene, who signed the statement stated.

Chief Okene of the Chief Raphael Okene & Co. law firm, therefore, urged the public to disregard the publications crediting the deceased chief priest with the reverred Alawuru family name.

