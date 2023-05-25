No fewer than forty suspected criminals, who were arrested in different parts pf Lagos State in the last one month were on Thursday paraded before newsmen by the state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa.

The Lagos Police boss said that the arrested suspects were involved in crimes such as; murder, armed robbery, cultism, stealing, unlawful possesion of firearms and kidnapping.

Among those paraded were: a dreaded member of the Aiye confraternity, Olaitan Apampa, who escaped from the police cell during the #EndSARS protest after being arrested for murder; a member of a gang that attacked Uber driver and robbed him of his vehicle and a 32-year-old suspected cultists who was arrested with two severed human hands.

The Lagos Police boss said “Before you today we have a total of Forty (40) suspects who have engaged in varying crimes including armed robbery, stealing, kidnapping, cultism, etc.”

“From all of these cases which we successfully cracked, we recovered a total of eight (8) arms, sixteen (16) live ammunition, six (6) vehicles, one (1) motorcycle, two(2) axes, nine (9) generators, seven (7) TVs, two (2) grinding machine, two (2) knives, one (1) home theater, twenty-seven (27) phones, Hard drugs and decomposing human hands.Find below a summary of these aforementioned cases.”

CP Owoseni also said that “There is also a case of armed robbery which took place on 16th of April, 2023, at about 2200hrs where an Uber driver was robbed off his vehicle at gunpoint by one of his passengers.”

“While the driver courageously grabbed and held onto one of the suspects named Adesiji Oluwatobi ‘m’ aged 44, the other suspect one Oluwafemi Osoja ‘m’ aged 26 successfully went away with the vehicle.”

According to the CP, “Further investigation led to the arrest of Osoja in his hideout, one locally made pistol with five live cartridges was recovered. Effort is ongoing to recover the stolen vehicle.”

“On the 5th of May, 2023, at about 1700hrs, based on credible intelligence that some group of boys suspected to be cultist brandishing arms are planning to attack rival cult members in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Police operatives of the command swung into action and arrested one Ridwan Akibu ‘m’ aged 28, Farouk Kareem ‘m’ aged 22 and Damilare Ige ‘m’ aged 30. “

The police boss also stated that ” The suspects confessed to being active members of Aiye Confraternity and also involved in the killing of rival cult group members and innocent residents during cult related clashes.Investigation is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members and recover more of their operational arms.”

“On 10th of May, 2023 at about 1300hrs, intelligence report gathered revealed that a wanted notorious and deadly kidnapper was spotted in Orioke Area of Ajegunle Ikorodu. Operatives of the command were dispatched to the area where one Shokki Ebis aka Nero ‘m’ aged 33yrs was apprehended with one locally made Dane gun, one live cartridge. “





The Police boss also added that “In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a kidnapping syndicate terrorizing Ikorodu down to Redeem Christian Church of God back gate in Ogijo area of Ogun state. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of this syndicate.

“On 17th May 2023, at about 1715hrs, two men namely: Monday Alfred ‘m’ aged 32 and Laitan Apanpa aka Emir ‘m’ aged 34 on motorcycle with registration number JGB 276 VU were intercepted by officers on patrol.”

“Upon searching, two decomposing human hands, one Techno and one Vivo phones were found in their possession.”

“While Laitan was able to escape initially, operatives of the command located him at his hideout at Ibode area of Ikorodu where he was subsequently arrested.”

CP Owoseni revealed that “Investigation revealed that both suspects are members of Aiye Confraternity while Laitan, was a murder suspect detained at Ikeja whom escaped from cell during END SARS protest. Suspects confessed to have gotten the hands from his friend. Effort is in place to arrest other members of the gang.”

“On 18th of May 2023 at about 1020hrs intelligence report gathered revealed that a wanted notorious and deadly cultist known as ‘Koko Senior’ who was involved in the killing of rival cult group members and innocent residents during cult related clashes was spotted at his hideout in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.”

The CP said “Police operatives of the command swung into action and arrested one Ibrahim Saka ‘m’ aged 26, Olayinka Qudus ‘m’ aged 22, Taofeek Agoro ‘m’ aged 33, Babatunde Otasanya ‘m’ aged 23, Cletus Monday ‘m’ aged 31 and Bamidele Godwin ‘m’ aged 28.

“Investigation revealed that Olayinka aka Koko Senior is the number one in rank of Aiye Confraternity and was initiated in 2016 while other suspects confessed to being members of the said group. Effort is ongoing to arrest other members of the group.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE