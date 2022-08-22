Murder of Islamic cleric: Full investigation in progress on identity of suspects ― Military

The Military High Command has said that it has begun a full investigation into the alleged involvement of two of its soldiers who were arrested over the killing of an Islamic cleric, Goni Gashua in Yobe State over the weekend

It stated that the investigation is done in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to authenticate the identities of the two suspects

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by Captain Kennedy Anyanwu, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations Headquarters, Sector 2

The statement reads, “The attention of headquarters, sector 2, Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, has been drawn to a publication by Premium Times dated 21st August 2022 alleging that the Nigerian Police in Yobe State have arrested two soldiers over the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Gashua.

“The Sector, in collaboration with Yobe State Police Command is carrying out an investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers.

“Additionally, the Sector has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident. At the end of the investigation, the soldiers will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.

“This incident is highly regrettable given the Sectors disposition and zero tolerance on violation of Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for troops.

“Consequently, the Sector wishes to commiserate with the family of the victim and the good people of Yobe State and promise that justice would be served accordingly,” the statement.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Alleged murder of Islamic cleric: Military High Command says full investigation ongoing on identity of suspects