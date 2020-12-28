Multilateral Grammar School alumni renovate, equip science laboratory

Alumni of Multilateral Grammar School, Okun-Owa, in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State, have renovated a science laboratory building for effective teaching and learning process of science subjects in the school.

The National President of the association, Alhaji Lukman Idris, explained that the Alumni took it upon themselves to renovate the facility which comprises of biology, chemistry and physics laboratories, due to its poor state.

Idris expressed displeasure at the state facilities within the school established in 1965, submitting that funds were sought from members to put the laboratories in good condition.

He also explained that a class set equipped the laboratories with modern science equipment worth N10 million.

The alumni appreciated the Ogun State Government under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun for the construction of a block of classrooms in the school.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu declared that old students are the only stakeholders in schools that give back to their alma mater without expecting any gain in return.

He, therefore, commended the Alumni Association members for their effort in revamping decayed infrastructures in the school.

Chairman of the Association’s Board of Trustees, Asiwaju Adesina Ogunbambo in his speech implored the commissioner to ensure the large expanse of land donated by the host community be put into gainful use so that land speculators will not encroach on it.

