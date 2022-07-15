Multidoor Courthouse has impacted Oyo judiciary ― CJ

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola, Friday, said that the Multi door courthouse has impacted greatly the effectiveness of the judiciary in Oyo state by reducing the burden on mainstream courts and decongesting courtrooms and correctional centres.

Justice Abimbola made this known during the inauguration of the members of the new governing board of the Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse (OYSMDC) to improve the state’s judiciary standard.

According to him, OYSMDC is a court-connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre that offers a range of alternative dispute resolution processes, adding that multi-door is a system predicated on various options; mediation, arbitration, early neutral evaluation and other hybrid processes.

He explained that he inaugurated the pioneer board members in 2019 and they worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of the courthouse at inception.

Justice Abimbola added that “I’m inaugurating the new members and the secretary of the board today in line with sections 6, 8 and 10 of the Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse law, 2017.

“They are retired Justice Okanola Boade(chairman), Justice Ladiran Akintola, Justice A. Adeeyo, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN), Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN), Mrs Funmi Roberts, Mrs A. Gade, Mr Kehinde Aina, Mrs Yinka Aroyehun and the Secretary, Mr Tolu Olatunji.

“The members are selected from diverse professional background, there’s no doubt that they are eminent and accomplished Nigerians who have carved a niche for themselves in their respective careers.

“We are honoured to have these calibres of people to serve on the board considering their wealth of experience, commitment to the growth and development of ADR and administration of justice in the state,” he explained.

He urged the newly inaugurated board members to work together to raise the bar of the OYSMDC and make it a foremost ADR centre to beat in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

Further, he enjoined them to foster a good relationship among the multi-door courthouse, and private organisations in the state and state government establishments through the promotion of ADR.

The Board Chairman, retired Justice Okanola Akintunde Boade, pledged that the members would do their best to ensure the development of ADR and effective delivery of justice in Oyo State.

“We promise you that we will not disappoint the CJ and the entire Oyo judiciary,” he said.

