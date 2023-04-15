MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading entertainment provider in Africa, has announced the launch of a new reality TV show featuring ex-bbnaija housemate, Beauty Tukura, called “My Beautyful Life”.

The show is set to debut on Monday, April 17, 2023, and will air on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151).

‘My Beautyful Life’ promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey into the world of Beauty Tukura, where they get to experience the luxurious, fun, and classy lifestyle of the former BBNaija housemate.

The show will showcase the drama, fun, glitz, and glam of Beauty’s everyday life in an honest and unscripted manner.

Speaking on the show’s launch, MultiChoice Nigeria’s Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Busola Tejumola, said, “We are delighted to bring a fresh and captivating experience to our viewers with the highly-anticipated show, ‘My Beautyful Life’.

Our commitment to delivering premium content remains unwavering, and this new addition showcases our dedication to providing diverse and engaging programming.

We believe this show will captivate our viewers and allow them to experience the luxurious lifestyle of one of Nigeria’s most popular celebrities.”

Beauty Tukura, who was a contestant in the seventh season of Big Brother Naija, is known for her vivacious personality, beauty, and style.

She has since built a strong following on social media, with over 500 thousand followers on Instagram alone. Her fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of her reality show, and ‘My Beautyful Life’ promises to live up to their expectations.

“I am elated to be part of this exciting new project,” said Beauty Tukura. “I have always wanted to connect with my fans on a personal level, and this show allows me to do that. It’s going to be fun, glamorous, and full of surprises. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

The show is expected to run for 13 weeks, with episodes airing every Monday at 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch.151) and reruns every Wednesday on Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch.153 and GOtv ch.6) at 9:30 pm.

Fans of Beauty Tukura and reality TV enthusiasts are in for a treat, as My Beautyful Life promises to be an entertaining and engaging show that will keep viewers hooked from start to finish.





