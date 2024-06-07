MultiChoice Nigeria has announced its intention to appeal the ruling of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) after being fined N150 million for questioning the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

The tribunal imposed the fine on Friday and ordered MultiChoice to provide one month of free subscriptions on DStv and GOtv to Nigerians.

The issue arose when MultiChoice announced a price increase for its DStv and GOtv packages on April 24. On April 29, the tribunal issued an order preventing the company from implementing these price hikes, which were scheduled to start on May 1.

In response, MultiChoice, through its lawyer Moyosore Onibanjo, filed an application on April 30 challenging the tribunal’s order.

However, the tribunal upheld its decision on Friday, referencing Section 39 (2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Act, which grants the tribunal jurisdiction over all commercial activities aimed at making a profit across the federation.

ALSO READ: NCC endorses short codes for promoting cultural content

Thomas Okosu, who headed the three-man tribunal panel, imposed an administrative penalty on MultiChoice for failing to comply with the order to halt the price increase.

In a statement addressing the tribunal’s decision, MultiChoice expressed its disagreement.

“MultiChoice Nigeria is aware of the recent ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) regarding its jurisdiction to entertain a price regulation matter,” the company stated. “We disagree with the ruling and will therefore file an appeal against said ruling.”

The company also noted that it would refrain from making further comments as the matter is currently sub judice.