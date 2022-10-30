MultiChoice set to reward BBNaija S7 winner Phyna, Rider Chizzy with trip to Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

MultiChoice, in association with SuperSport, is pleased to announce that BBNaija Season 7 winner Phyna and rider Chizzy will join sports professionals and analysts on a trip to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is slated to begin on November 20, 2022.

This announcement came after a raffle draw game at a private launch event and the SuperSport Prize presentation. All 28 BBNaija Level Up housemates and the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, were present at Eko Energy City, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

At the event, Ugbe advised the housemates on how to tell their stories and be unique in their dealings. He also said that MultiChoice had given them a platform, but the onus is on them to create their stardom from it. Furthermore, he advised them to own their niche and not do what everyone does. He also presented the ladies with their SuperSport prizes and announced the raffle draw winners.

Speaking to the housemates, John Ugbe said, “MultiChoice is committed to providing life-changing opportunities for young Nigerians, and we have the platform to always present their unique talent and ideas”.

Phyna and Chizzy weren’t the only winners at the private lunch event. The girls of the BBNaija Level Up season tagged team General Entertainment, who won the SuperSport task in the house, received their prizes today. All six ladies were given a sum of 2 Million Naira to share amongst themselves. The ladies, alongside the other housemates, also received brand new DStv Explora boxes with a one-year DStv Premium subscription plan that comes with a 1-year Showmax Pro subscription.

Hailed as the most significant football event in the world, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place at Qatar’s Al-Bayt stadium in Doha from November 20 to December 18, 2022. Phyna and Chizzy will attend some of the games and share moments from their trip with fans via social media.

The 2022 World Cup opening ceremony will also feature performances from Nigerian musicians. Award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, featured in the Qatar 2022 World Cup official theme song and will perform at the opening ceremony. He sang the theme song titled ‘Hayya Hayya (Better Together)’ alongside US star Trinidad Cardona and Qatari sensation Aisha. Music star Kizz Daniel will also be performing at this year’s competition.

While speaking on her win to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup competition, in her usual fashion, Phyna said: “I don’t make the rules, grace just calls my name, and I answer, see you all in Qatar”. Chizzy, on the other hand, said: I’m super excited for this, and I’m grateful to MultiChoice for making my journey smooth, this can only be God’s grace.”

DStv will air all 62 matches live for its DStv and GOtv subscribers. As a bonus, MultiChoice will offer commentaries in Nigerian languages from Pidgin English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa.